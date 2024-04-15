M-50/US-127 Closure For Bridge Repairs In Jackson

April 15, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A lengthy closure for bridge repairs starts today in the Jackson area.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing southbound M-50/US-127 Business Route (Cooper Street) between South Street and Morrell Street for bridge repairs.



Traffic will be detoured via High Street, Elm Avenue, and Morrell Street. Motorists should expect delays.



The closure is scheduled to start around 7am and be in effect through mid-November.