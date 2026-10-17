M-43 Closure In Williamston Begins Monday, October 19th

October 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A closure of a busy roadway in the Williamston area starts Monday – and motorists should brace for delays.



The Michigan Department of Transportation has issued a permit to Consumers Energy to close M-43 (Grand River Avenue) at Dietz Road for maintenance.



The projected start date is 7am on Monday, with the estimated end date being 5pm Friday, November 6th.



M-43 will be closed in each direction at Dietz Road.



MDOT advises that drivers should expect delays, and follow posted detours.