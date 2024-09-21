Travel Advisories For M-36 & I-94

September 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT has issued some travel advisories for area motorists and commuters next week.



Eastbound/westbound M-36 (9 Mile Road) will be closed at US-23 nightly to perform stage work in the Green Oak Township area. Those closures will be in effect from 7pm to 6am, Monday through Thursday.



In Washtenaw County, the westbound I-94 Exit 181A to westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed for ramp maintenance. That closure will be in effect from 9am to 3pm on Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured via Exit 183 at S. Huron Street.