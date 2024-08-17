Travel Advisory For M-36/9 Mile Road At US-23

August 17, 2024

August 17, 2024





More road and some lengthy ramp closures start Monday in the Green Oak Township area.



MDOT advises that eastbound/westbound M-36 (9 Mile Road) will be closed nights and weekends at US-23 to perform bridge maintenance starting Monday.



The closures will be in effect from Monday, August 19th through Sunday, August 25th. Per MDOT the time frames are as follows: 7 p.m. - 5 a.m. Mondays - Thursdays, 7 p.m. Fridays - 6 p.m. Mondays.



Eastbound M-36 (9 Mile Road) traffic will be detoured via Whitmore Lake Road, Silver Lake Road and Marshall Road to eastbound M-36.



Westbound M-36 (9 Mile Road) traffic will be detoured via Fieldcrest Road, Silver Lake Road and Whitmore Lake Road to westbound M-36.



MDOT further advises the northbound US-23 ramps to eastbound and westbound M-36 (9 Mile Road) will be closed from 5am Monday, August 19th to 5pm Friday, November 8th.



Eastbound M-36 (9 Mile Road) ramp closure detour: continue north and take Exit 55 at Silver Lake Road, then head east to southbound Marshall Road to reach eastbound M-36 (9 Mile Road).



Westbound M-36 (9 Mile Road) ramp closure detour: take Exit 53 to 8 Mile Road, then head west to northbound Whitmore Lake Road to reach westbound M-36 (9 Mile Road).



Photos: Google Street View.