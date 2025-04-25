Travel Advisory For M-14/US-23 In Washtenaw County

April 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





M-14/US-23 will have the following lane and ramp closures for maintenance in Ann Arbor from 6am Saturday through 5am Monday:



-The eastbound M-14 ramp to eastbound M-14/southbound US-23 will be closed.



-Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured to continue on eastbound I-94 at the I-94/M-14 split just west of Ann Arbor, then take northbound US-23 to eastbound M-14.



-Eastbound M-14 traffic will be detoured to continue on eastbound M-14, then take northbound US-23, N. Territorial Road and southbound US-23 to eastbound M-14.



-US-23 will have one lane closed in each direction between Nixon Road and M-14.