Closures On M-14, Ramp Closures On I-275 & I-96

June 4, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two extended weekend closures are planned as part of MDOT’s M-14/I-96 project.



MDOT is planning two weekend closures for the M-14/I-96 project between Sheldon and Newburgh roads for the demolition of the Schoolcraft Road bridge over M-14.



There will also be ramp closures at the I-275/I-96/M-14 interchange for epoxy overlay on multiple bridges. The work is weather-dependent and very subject to change.





Starting at 9am on Wednesday, June 5th and lasting through 5am Monday, June 10th the following will be in effect:



-The northbound I-275 ramp to westbound M-14 as well as the eastbound M-14 ramp to northbound I-275 will be closed for bridge and maintenance work.



-Northbound I-275 traffic will be detoured further north to westbound 7 Mile Road, then southbound I-275 to eastbound I-96 or westbound M-14.



-Eastbound M-14 traffic will be detoured via northbound Farmington Road, then westbound I-96 to northbound I-275.





From 9am Friday, June 7th though 5am Monday, June 10th:



The northbound I-275 ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed for bridge and maintenance work. Traffic will be detoured further north to westbound 7 Mile Road, then southbound I-275 to eastbound I-96 or westbound M-14.





From 8pm Friday, June 7th through 5am Monday, June 10th AND Friday, June 14th - Monday, June 17th:



-Eastbound and westbound M-14/I-96 will be closed between Sheldon Road and I-275 for bridge deck demolition. The following ramps will also be closed:



-Eastbound M-14 to southbound I-275,

-Westbound M-14 to Sheldon Road,

-Northbound I-275 to westbound M-14,

-Southbound I-275 to westbound M-14, and

-Sheldon Road to eastbound M-14.





Westbound M-14/I-96 traffic will be detoured to northbound or southbound I-275:



-Northbound I-275 traffic can go further north to westbound I-96, then southbound US-23 to eastbound or westbound M-14.



-Southbound I-275 traffic can go to westbound I-94, then northbound US-23 to eastbound or westbound M-14.



Eastbound M-14/I-96 traffic will be detoured in Ann Arbor using southbound US-23 to eastbound I-94, then northbound I-275 to eastbound I-96. Local traffic will use eastbound M-14 to Sheldon Road.



Local bridges:



-Northville Road remains closed over M-14 until Thursday, June 13.



-Schoolcraft Road will have one lane open over M-14 Thursday, June 6, to Thursday, June 13. Schoolcraft Road will close Thursday, June 13, once Northville Road reopens.



-Robinwood Drive will close over M-14 from Thursday, June 13, until mid-to late July.



-Haggerty Road will have one lane open over M-14 from Thursday, June 13, until late July.



The three-year, $139 (m) million investment includes rebuilding the freeway with new concrete pavement from Sheldon Road to Newburgh Road, including the ramps at the M-14/I-96/I-275 interchange. Additionally, the work will include maintenance on 17 bridges and the rebuilding of the I-275 Metro Trail along M-14 from Edward Hines Drive to I-275.



Bridge work and shoulder widening will be happening throughout the summer, then next year eastbound M-14/I-96 will be rebuilt, followed by the westbound lanes in 2026.



The project consultant's website - www.m14reconstruction.org - is expected to be live by mid-June, providing project details and contact information.