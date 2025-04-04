Jessica Mathews / news@whmi


Travel advisory for M-14 in Washtenaw County:

MDOT advises the eastbound M-14 ramp to eastbound M-14/southbound US-23 will be closed for maintenance.

The closure will be in effect from 6am Saturday through 5am Monday.

Eastbound I-94 traffic heading for eastbound M-14 will continue on to northbound US-23 (Exit 108B) to reach eastbound M-14.

Eastbound M-14 traffic will be detoured via northbound US-23, N. Territorial, and southbound US-23 to eastbound M-14.