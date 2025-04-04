Weekend Closure For Eastbound M-14 Ramp

April 4, 2025

Travel advisory for M-14 in Washtenaw County:



MDOT advises the eastbound M-14 ramp to eastbound M-14/southbound US-23 will be closed for maintenance.



The closure will be in effect from 6am Saturday through 5am Monday.



Eastbound I-94 traffic heading for eastbound M-14 will continue on to northbound US-23 (Exit 108B) to reach eastbound M-14.



Eastbound M-14 traffic will be detoured via northbound US-23, N. Territorial, and southbound US-23 to eastbound M-14.