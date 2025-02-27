M-14/I-96 Rebuilding Project Begins Friday

February 27, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A two-year, $140 (M) million project to rebuild M-14/I-96 in the City of Livonia and Plymouth Township starts this Friday – with a lot of ramp and lane closures for motorists and commuters to make note of.



MDOT advises that crews will reduce lanes as part of the preparation for the upcoming rebuilding of the eastbound side of M-14/I-96 from Sheldon Road to Newburgh Road through late 2025. Westbound M-14/I-96 will be rebuilt in 2026.





From 9am Friday through 5am Monday, March 3rd the following ramps will be closed:



-Newburgh Road to westbound M-14/I-96.

-Westbound M-14 to southbound I-275.

-Southbound I-275 to westbound M-14.

-Westbound M-14 to Sheldon Road.

-Sheldon Road to westbound M-14.





Starting at 9am Friday:



-Eastbound M-14 will have two lanes open from west of Beck Road to Levan Road through Friday, March 7th.



-Westbound M-14 will have one lane open from Levan Road to west of Beck Road through Thursday, March 6th.





Friday, March 7th though Monday, March 10th:



-Westbound M-14 will be closed from I-275 to Sheldon Road from 9am Friday, March 7th to 5am Monday, March 10th - with lane restrictions beginning west of Beck Road.



The following ramps will be closed:



-Northbound and southbound I-275 to westbound M-14.

-Sheldon Road to westbound M-14.

-Westbound M-14 to Sheldon Road.

-Eastbound M-14 to northbound/southbound I-275.





Eastbound M-14 will be closed from Sheldon Road to I-275 from 8pm Friday, March 7th to 5am Monday, March 10th, with lane restrictions beginning east of Levan Road.



The following ramps will be closed:



-Northbound/southbound Beck Road to eastbound M-14.

-Sheldon Road to eastbound M-14.



The following detours will be posted:



-Westbound M-14 will be detoured via southbound I-275, westbound I-94 and northbound US-23 to M-14.



-Eastbound M-14 will be detoured via southbound US-23, eastbound I-94 and northbound I-275 to eastbound M-14/I-96.





From 5am Monday, March 10th through late 2025



Eastbound M-14 will have one lane open from west of Beck Road to Levan Road.



Westbound M-14 will have two lanes open from Levan Road to Beck Road.



The following ramps will be closed:



-Eastbound M-14 to northbound/southbound I-275.

-Northbound I-275 to westbound M-14.

-Northbound/southbound Beck Road to eastbound M-14.

-Sheldon Road to eastbound M-14.





During the work next year to rebuild the westbound lanes, there will be two lanes open in each direction with numerous ramp closures.



MDOT says traffic control for the project has been carefully considered for the approximately 125,000 drivers who use M-14/I-96 daily near the I-275 interchange.



The Metro Trail will be rebuilt during the 2026 season.



Project details and maps can be found in the provided link.