Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


Some closures on M-14 for the Dexter/Ann Arbor area this Sunday.

MDOT advises the closures will be in effect from 6am to noon.

Westbound M-14 to US-23 Business Route/N. Main Street will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via Barton Drive for Ann Arbor access.

Southbound US-23 Business Route/N. Main Street will be closed from M-14 to I-94 Business Route (Huron Street).

Traffic will be detoured via Barton Drive for Ann Arbor access.