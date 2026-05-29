Weekend Travel Advisory For M-14
May 29, 2026
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Some closures on M-14 for the Dexter/Ann Arbor area this Sunday.
MDOT advises the closures will be in effect from 6am to noon.
Westbound M-14 to US-23 Business Route/N. Main Street will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via Barton Drive for Ann Arbor access.
Southbound US-23 Business Route/N. Main Street will be closed from M-14 to I-94 Business Route (Huron Street).
Traffic will be detoured via Barton Drive for Ann Arbor access.