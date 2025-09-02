MDOT: M-14 Bridge Over Huron River/Barton Drive Needs To Be Replaced

September 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A busy bridge in the Ann Arbor area is being flagged for needed replacement.



As the 2025 construction season moves into its final stages, MDOT officials are looking ahead to the end of service lives for critical roads and bridges.



MDOT recently highlighted the need in a video about the M-14 and US-23 Business Route (BR) bridge over the Huron River and MDOT railroad at the north end of Ann Arbor - ahead of important discussions among policymakers, as the future of road and bridge funding hangs in the balance. A link is provided.



About two-thirds of MDOT's bridges have far exceeded their original design lives. MDOT says it now faces the possibility of more than 100 trunkline bridges closing to traffic by the year 2035 - impacting approximately 1.8 million drivers daily if a comprehensive transportation funding package isn't secured. While maintaining quality roads is a priority for MDOT, bridge conditions, especially, must meet a minimum rating to remain safe and open to the public.



MDOT said the M-14 and US-23 BR bridge over the Huron River and MDOT railroad at the north end of Ann Arbor in Washtenaw County is an example of the state's aging bridge epidemic. The structure, built in 1956, was rated in fair condition during its annual inspection in October 2024, with concerns centered on deck deterioration and structural steel members.



MDOT University Region Bridge Engineer Dale Allen said "The only proper fix would be a full replacement. For a bridge replacement of this size and magnitude, it would cost about $150 million to replace, which equates to nearly four times our annual budget for bridge replacement and repairs."



MDOT Associate Region Engineer of Development Sam Sorensen added "Everything has a lifespan. We've already gone 20 years beyond that with this bridge”.



In the MDOT University Region's nine counties, 99 bridges are currently listed in poor or worse condition, with 33 at risk of closure by 2035, which would affect more than 100,000 road users and the corridor they rely on daily.



Bridges can take an average of two years to replace, once closed to the public. While bridge replacements are expensive initially, they are considered a long-term asset and are now designed with an 80 to 100-year service life.



"At this rate, by decade's end, nearly 50 percent of state routes, which carry 53 percent of total traffic and 80 percent of commercial traffic, will be in poor condition," said MDOT Director Bradley C. Wieferich. "Without additional investment, those projections will get worse."



"If there is no long-term solution to Michigan’s road-funding crisis, considerable progress in recent years will be stalled, meaning contractors will employ fewer workers and road conditions will decline," said Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) Director Susan Corbin. "The effects would spread across industries and communities, causing job losses, shrinking economic activity and creating long-term challenges for Michigan's workers and families."



During a recent Talking Michigan Transportation podcast, Rebecca Curtis, MDOT's director of the Bureau of Bridges and Structures (BOBS), shared the reasoning behind the rapidly declining bridge conditions statewide. Curtis explained that most of the state's bridge inventory was built in the 1950s and designed with a 50 to 60-year service life. Because most bridges were built in the same decade, the structures have aged in sync.



As MDOT works to continue addressing declining road and bridge conditions, it says securing a comprehensive road funding package is becoming more critical.



Following the conclusion of the Rebuilding Michigan bond funding program, MDOT says it will see a decrease of more than half the annual reconstruction budget, bringing the yearly investment for rebuilding roads from $495 million per year to just $222 million per year, and supporting about 2,800 fewer construction jobs in 2026.



Photos: MDOT