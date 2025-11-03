M-14/I-96 Project Moving To Wrap-Up Phase For 2025

November 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The M-14/I-96 project in Livonia and Plymouth Township is wrapping up for 2025.



The M-14/I-96 project between Beck Road and Newburgh Road is moving to the wrap-up phase for the year. On Sunday, crews started closing lanes and ramps to reconfigure pavement markings and move barrier walls in preparation of opening the newly rebuilt eastbound side of M-14/I-96.





On Tuesday from 7am to 7pm:

-The northbound and southbound I-275 ramps to eastbound I-96 will be closed.

-Eastbound I-96 Exit 173 to Newburgh Road will be closed.





From Wednesday from 7am to 7pm through Monday, November 10th:



Crews will be moving barrier wall and patching.



-Eastbound M-14/I-96 traffic will be shifted onto the newly rebuilt eastbound side with one lane open.



-Westbound I-96/M-14 will have one lane open from Newburgh Road to Sheldon Road 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily, then two lanes overnight.



-All entrance and exit ramps to and from eastbound M-14/I-96 will be open, except the Sheldon Road entrance ramp.





On Saturday, November 8th and Sunday the 9th from 7am to 7pm and the following weekend, depending on weather):



Crews will perform patching on the westbound side before reopening for winter.



-The Newburgh Road entrance ramp to westbound M-14/I-96 will be closed.

-The westbound I-96 ramp to northbound I-275 will have one lane open.

-The southbound I-275 ramp to westbound M-14 will be closed.





Late Monday, November 10th:



-Eastbound and westbound M-14/I-96 will reopen to two lanes between Beck Road and Newburgh Road until mid-December.



-The Sheldon Road entrance ramp to eastbound M-14 will re-open.



Between November 10th and mid-December; crews will be working on barrier wall, drainage and the shoulders before reopening the freeway to three lanes in each direction, along with reopening all ramps.



In February, crews are expected to return to begin rebuilding the westbound lanes, along with work on the I-275 interchange, through late 2026. The freeway will have two lanes open in each direction.



All work is part of an overall $140 million investment to rebuild M-14/I-96 in the City of Livonia and Plymouth Township in Wayne County.



The Metro Trail will be rebuilt during the 2026 season.



Project details and maps can be found at www.M14Reconstruction.org. The link is provided.