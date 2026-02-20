M-14/I-96 Project To Resume In Late February

February 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT crews are returning to rebuild the westbound side of M-14/I-96 from Sheldon Road to Newburgh Road, along with numerous interchange ramps, in the City of Livonia and Plymouth Township.



Work is set to begin in late February and be finished at the end of the year - with restoration work planned in 2027.



During construction, traffic will be shifted onto the newly built eastbound side of M-14/I-96 with two lanes open in each direction.



All work is weather-dependent and includes rebuilding westbound M-14/I-96 from Sheldon Road to Newburgh Road.





The project involves rebuilding the following ramps:

-The Newburgh Road entrance ramp to westbound I-96.

-The westbound I-96 ramps to northbound and southbound I-275.

-The northbound and southbound I-275 ramps to westbound M-14.

-The westbound M-14 exit and entrance ramps at Sheldon Road (Exit 20).

-Installing center median/barrier wall with new lighting.

-Rebuilding the I-275 Metro Trail from south of Five Mile Road to Hines Drive.





Other MDOT advisories are as follows:



9am Monday, February 23rd to Monday, March 9th

-Westbound M-14/I-96 will have one lane closed from I-275 to Sheldon Road for shoulder clearing.



9am Monday, March 9th to Monday, March 16th

-Eastbound and westbound M-14/I-96 will have at least one lane open between Sheldon Road and Newburgh Road, along with intermittent I-275 ramp closures, for barrier wall installation.



9am Monday, March 16th to mid-July

-Eastbound M-14/I-96 will have two lanes open from Sheldon Road to Newburgh Road.

-Westbound M-14/I-96 will have up to two lanes open from Newburgh Road to Sheldon Road.

-The Newburgh Road entrance ramp to westbound M-14/I-96 will be closed.



9am Monday, March 16th to late 2026

-The northbound I-275 ramp to westbound M-14/I-96 will be closed.

-Westbound M-14/I-96 Exit 20 to Sheldon Road will be closed. (Southbound I-275 traffic merging onto westbound M-14/I-96 will still have access to Sheldon Road Exit 20 until the southbound I-275 ramp to westbound M-14/I-96 is closed in June.)



Mid-April - July

-The westbound M-14/I-96 ramp to southbound I-275 will be closed.



June - late 2026

-The southbound I-275 ramp to westbound M-14/I-96 will be closed.



July - late fall

-M-14/I-96 will have two lanes open in each direction between Sheldon Road and I-275.

-M-14/I-96 will have all lanes open in each direction between I-275 and Newburgh Road.

-The I-275 Metro Trail will be closed from south of Five Mile Road to Hines Drive.



Project information, including current lane and ramp closures, can be found in the provided link.