Lyon Twp. Auto Manufacturer To Expand & Add 68 Jobs

December 14, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A Lyon Township auto supplier is expanding and adding dozens of new jobs.



Cosma Body Assembly Michigan will be expanding its Lyon Township facility by 9,000 square feet, supported by a Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant for $340,000. Sixty-eight new manufacturing jobs will be created by the project.



Cosma currently manufactures auto components including stampings, body-in-white modules, closure systems, and assembly systems. The expansion will allow them to now manufacture front and rear underbody structural rails. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $23.6-million.



Lyon Township was selected for this expansion by Cosma’s parent organization, Magna International, over a competing site in Kentucky.



Quentin Messer Jr, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, said in a release, that this project is a win for Southeast Michigan and the entire state.



Govern Gretchen Whitmer added that this announcement reaffirms Michigan is transforming along with the automotive industry to ensure the next generation of mobility is designed, developed, tested, and built here.



Lyon Township has offered to support the project by providing space for job fairs and assisting Cosma in finding candidates for the newly created positions. More information on those careers can be found at https://www.magna.com/company/careers.



(Photo: Google)