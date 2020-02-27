Developer Pulls Plan For Lyon Township Opioid Clinic, Tattoo Parlor, More

February 27, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A developer has withdrawn a concept plan for a series of businesses that local residents strongly opposed. Developer Todd Wyett was before the Lyon Township Planning Commission this week to share a conceptual site plan for a commercial development on the corner of 10 Mile and Milford roads. Among the businesses proposed were an opioid clinic, tattoo parlor, and motorcycle club, according to Hometown Life. Residents on hand objected to the non-family friendly businesses, with some questioning whether the proposal was really real. A lawyer representing the clinic spoke, saying his client thought that area was a sweet spot for patient volume. Wyett said during the meeting that he wasn’t trying to frighten neighbors, but that he’s brought traditional business proposals like a Busch’s and Kroger’s in the past for this area and was turned away.



The businesses in question are all permissible uses under a consent judgement that was issued following a lawsuit between the township and Wyett in the past. Wyett reportedly spent $25,000 on the plan. Though there was no official public hearing, after hearing residents’ complaints, Wyett approached the Planning Commission and said he has heard what they’ve said and is withdrawing his concept plan. Planning commissioners said it was the first time they had seen a developer with permitted uses back out of a proposed development based off of negative feedback from residents, but that they expect him to come back with something new.