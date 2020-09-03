Lyon Twp. Woman Cuts Tether, Skips Out On Sentencing

September 3, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Authorities are seeking a woman who had been to be sentenced for her role in a baseball bat attack on a man in Lyon Township.



25-year-old Jessica Kropiewnicki of Lyon Township was set to be sentenced on Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court following a no contest plea to assault with intent to murder for the 2019 attack. Following her plea, Kropiewnicki was released on a $25,000 bond. However, she reportedly cut off her electronic tether and fled Tuesday night from her grandparent’s home. When she failed to show up via Zoom for her sentencing hearing, her bond was forfeited and a bench warrant issued for her arrest. Kropiewnicki and 29-year-old Christopher Simons of Fowlerville were charged in the attack after Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies responded on May 5th of 2019 to a home on Martindale Road. The homeowners say they had returned to find their front door forced open and a man covered in blood in their bathroom. The man, later identified as Aleksander Malec of Northville, told deputies that he had broken into the home in an attempt to seek medical assistance after being attacked with a baseball bat. He identified Kropiewnicki as one of those who assaulted him. She was arrested two days later by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated matters. Police say she then admitted that she and Simons had set Malec up, hit him on the head with a baseball bat and threw him in a river in a wooded area. Simons remains jailed on a million dollar bond pending his September 30th trial.