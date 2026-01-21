Lyon Twp to Host "Study Meeting" on Data Center Thursday

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Big meeting in Lyon Township Thursday night on the proposed data center there. The two-hour "study meeting" begins at 7:15 pm at South Lyon East High School.



Last week, it was residents who organized an informational meeting. This time its Lyon Township officials and representatives from Verrus, Walbridge and DTE who will be on the hot seat.



"The questions have already been submitted," said Kathryn Fuller, who lives near the project site between Milford and South Hill roads. "They said they'll have a QR code you can submit questions to, but it doesn't necessarily mean it will be answered."



Resident were asked to submit concerns and questions to a portal on the township's website, which has since expired.



"Project Flex" proposed on 172 acres in an area known as South Hill Business Park West.



Because the property is zoned industrial and the three companies working on the project are not seeking any variances or zoning changes, no public hearings were held, and no approval was need from the township board.



More information is linked below.