Lyon Twp Residents Sound Off on Proposed Data Center

January 7, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Talk of data centers shifted to Lyon Township this week, where residents say they were blind-sided by news of what's called "Project Flex" proposed on 172 acres between Milford and South Hill roads, known as South Hill Business Park West.



"This project is projected to require five times the total household power demand of the entire township," argued one man.



Others are keeping their fingers crossed the project can be delayed for further discussion.



"I hope there is still hope for an official moratorium of some kind," said one woman. "I think we need to review the real impact of the modern data center and whether it aligns."



One resident named Terry, voiced his support for data centers in Michigan.



"With the approval of this project, we position our region as a technology hub, leveraging the I-96/Grand River corridor, already a key economic artery in Michigan," he said.



"(Information and Technology) professionals, business leaders in Lansing, recognize that Michigan offers a unique advantage. It is among the most geologically stable states in the nation and ranks near the top for least tornadic and storm activity, making it one of the safest locations for critical infrastructure like data centers."



Because the property is zoned industrial and the three companies working on the project are not seeking any variances or zoning changes, no public hearnigs were held, and no approval was need from the township board.



"It's nice to have everyone show up like this and give us your concerns, because it doesn't happen often enough," said Lyon Township Supervisor John Dolan. "I ask constantly to have participation, for people to come on up and talk to us, and get involved a little bit."



"I know emotions are running high, and I thank you for coming to the microphones and talking to us, and not getting out of control or crazy. That's what it takes. It takes a conversation."



Dolan says that conversation will continue at an informational meeting scheduled at 7 pm January 22 at South Lyon East High School.