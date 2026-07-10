Lyon Twp Man Arrested Following Late Night Police Pursuit

July 10, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 56-year-old Lyon Township man was taken into custody early Friday morning following a multi-jurisdiction vehicle pursuit, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.



At approximately 6:55 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff's Office received a Be On the Lookout from Livingston County for a driver who had fled from a traffic stop and was suspected of operating a vehicle while under the influence of crack cocaine and alcohol.



An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy located the suspect vehicle near South Hill Road and Eleven Mile Road in Lyon Township and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, initiating a pursuit that continued at relatively slow speeds into Milford Township.



"When you have an individual, through intentional and reckless behavior, put other drivers and the community at risk, he must be held accountable," Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said. "I always appreciate the teamwork displayed by our law enforcement partners as we work together to protect the public."



Milford Police Department assumed command of the pursuit, and Oakland County Sheriff's Office units terminated their involvement in accordance with department policy.



While Milford officers continued the pursuit, the suspect rammed two Wixom Police Department patrol vehicles before continuing through Milford and into Highland Township, where Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputies re-engaged. During the pursuit, the suspect also intentionally struck an Oakland County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle while deputies attempted to position themselves to safely end the pursuit.



A Pursuit Termination Technique (PTT) maneuver was successfully deployed by an Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy near Hickory Ridge Road and Rose Center Road, safely ending the chase. The driver exited the vehicle and immediately fled on foot into a wooded area and was observed entering a nearby pond in an apparent attempt to evade capture.



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office activated the Search and Rescue Team, K-9 Unit and Drone Team to assist with the search. Deputies searched the pond using sonar equipment and an AquaEye underwater detection device, and extensively searched the surrounding area, including nearby buildings and wooded property with negative results.



At approximately 3:00 Friday morning, Highland Township deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person near the 1800 block of North Milford Road. Deputies recognized the individual as the suspect who had fled earlier and took him into custody without incident. He was transported to McLaren Oakland for medical clearance before being lodged at the Oakland County Jail.



Investigators are seeking multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding police, resisting and obstructing a police officer, felonious assault of a police officer, operating while license revoked, and other traffic-related offenses. Additional charges may be sought as the investigation continues.



The suspect's name and booking photograph will be released following arraignment.