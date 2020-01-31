Lyon Township Firefighters Extract Victim Who Crashed Into Home

January 31, 2020

A Lyon Township man is stable condition after he drove off the road and into a residence. Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Lyon Township Fire Department responded to a call on the 61,000 block of Silver Lake Road, just before 3pm, Wednesday.



A 74-year old Lyon Township man, according to the Sheriff’s Office report, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry westbound on Silver Lake when he suffered a medical condition. His vehicle left the roadway, continued through an open field, and eventually crashed into the side of a home. During the collision, the home’s gas meter was damaged.



Firefighters extracted the man from the vehicle, who was then transferred to Providence Hospital for treatment. Consumers Energy and DTE arrived on the scene and completed repairs on the meter. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and the Camry’s airbags were deployed in the collision.



The Sheriff’s Office reports that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. (MK)