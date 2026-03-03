Lyon Twp Board Enacts Six-Month Moratorium on New Data Center Projects

March 3, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Another marathon meeting in Lyon Township Monday night, where trustees listened to nearly three hours of public comment before voting to enact a six-month moratorium on new data center applications, through September 8.



"What would be presented on the (Sept) 8? In theory? I know you can't predict the future, but what would be the goal at this point?" one woman asked.



Township officials explained if everything goes smoothly over the next six months, the board would be adopting changes to zoning ordinances on land, water and energy consumption.



"I understand everyone would like to see this be longer. But that's a pretty list of things that need to be studied. It's a heavy lift," one trustee noted.



"It's optimistic to think this can all get done in six months. That is the deadline that's been proposed. But I don't know if there's anyone up here that objects to extending it if there's a need."



Lyon Township joins the City of South Lyon, Howell Township, Genoa Township and others which have adopted similar moratoriums.



It's unlikely the new moratorium affects the current Project Flex, which already received preliminary approval from Lyon Township's Planning Commission.



"It's both the halting and it is direction to the commission," the township attorney explained of the moratorium. "At a minimum right now, it's saying planning commission, consultants and engineer, look at all the ordinances, particularly these items. But not limited to that."



Lyon Township's Planning Commission is scheduled to meet again March 9.