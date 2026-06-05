Lyon Twp 17th International Kite Festival This Weekend

June 5, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Kite flyers from around the world are converging on Lyon Township for this weekend’s 17th annual International Kite Festival. Individuals and teams will show off their skills, often synchronized to music.



“We get several kite flyers from all over. We have some of the big teams coming out again this year. Wind Jammers is going to be back this year. There’s also going to be some large inflatable kites that will fly out here too. That takes special skill within itself just to fly these giant kites out here, and they’re just beautiful,” said Michael Sperling with the Lyon Events Organization.



There’s plenty of kids stuff to do to, such as live entertainment, exotic animals and of course, decorating and flying your own kite.



“We’ll have multiple kites that kids can decorate. My kids have been decorating them for years. They actually have them plastered on their walls in their bedroom. It’s just really cool to see all the kids out there with kites up in the air,” said Sperling.



“Food trucks. Multiple vendors. We’re going to have a dog act out this year. The Kilted Magician. Leslie Science and Nature Center will be out putting stuff on display. We have a local artist coming to perform a couple times on Saturday. Lots of family-friendly entertainment."



Lyon Township's Kite festival costs $5 per car to park at James Atchison Memorial Park off Grand River Avenue, from 10 am to 6 pm Saturday, and 11 am to 3 pm Sunday.