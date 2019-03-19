New Water Treatment Plant Operational In Lyon Township

March 19, 2019

A new water treatment plant is finally operational in Lyon Township.



Officials turned on the newly constructed Woodwind water plant Monday, sending 5,750,000 gallons of iron-free filtered water into over 100 miles of watermain. The township’s water system improvement project consists of two treatment plants; the Woodwind Treatment Plant, which is located on Ten Mile Road, and a second wellfield at South Hill. Work on the new plant began in August of 2017 and after months of construction and working closely with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, the plant is now fully operational. For years, residents had complained about the discoloration of water due to high levels of iron. The new filtration system with iron-removal will address the issue and the township reported that water tested on Monday showed 99% iron-free.



Supervisor John Dolan, Treasurer Patricia Carcone and Clerk Michele Cash turned on the new system at 10:35am. Dolan called it “history in the making”. Also present were DPW Director Bob Martin, Artesian of Pioneer water contractor Ed Kidston and Highland Water Treatment Contractor Anthony Dowson. Clerk Cash said the ability to bring great water to residents is a tremendous achievement. She says the township board has worked closely to make it a reality and they have already started construction on the new South Hill plant as well. Facebook photos. (JM)