New Lyon Township Business Park Approved

March 22, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Plans for a new, large business park in Lyon Township have been approved.



At their March meeting, the Board of Trustees performed a site condominium review for South Hill Business Park West. The development would consist of 7 parcels spanning nearly 300 acres between Milford Road and South Hill Road. In order to better control traffic on Milford Road, only 3 parcels would have access to it. The other four parcel occupants would enter the site from a roughly ½-mile cul de sac off of South Hill Road. That road will be built to be 36-feet wide, exceeding the 27-foot wide requirement of the township.



The developer, Walbridge, has recently completed a 10-unit, 90-acre industrial development adjacent to the new site, and was noted by Board members as being supportive of helping the township with drainage issues in the area. The area is in a floodplain that has caused issues around New Hudson. As part of the current review, Walbridge is donating an easement and a significant chunk of money towards building an extension of the drain, to help further.



Lyon Township Supervisor John Dolan was impressed with the project and felt it would be good for the community. He said it could bring in good paying jobs and help them grow a community where people can both live and work.



Walbridge also proposed an 8-foot wide bicycle path from the north property line along South Hill to the road with the cul de sac. The Planning Commission, however, has recommended that money go into a pathway fund. The Board of Trustees approved the review unanimously.