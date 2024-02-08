Lyon Township Seeks Early Voting and Election Day Workers

February 8, 2024

news@WHMI.com



Lyon Township is asking for residents’ help during the early voting period for the February primary election, as well as on election day.



The early voting period extends from Saturday, February 17th through Sunday, February 25th. Those interested in working during the nine days of early voting or at the polls on election night can now apply.



All workers will undergo training the week of February 12th at the Oakland County offices in Pontiac.



On election night, workers are needed to assist with the Receiving Board. The job consists of checking paperwork and ballot container seals at the end of the night for all 11 Precincts and 2 Absentee Counting Boards for Lyon Township.



Anyone interested in applying can contact Michele Cash (mcash@lyontwp.org) for training details, hours, and wage information.



Application information is also available by contacting Oakland County Elections at 248-858-0563 or by visiting http://www.lyontwp.org/electionworker.