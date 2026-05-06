Lyon Township Public Library Transitions To New Location

May 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com





It's the end of an era. The Lyon Township Public Library is closing its doors and making their big move into a brand-new building.



Voters approved a $13 (m) million bond for the project in November of 2022.



The Library is currently located on Milford Road, just south of 12 Mile, and will be moving a little bit down the road to the corner of Milford Road and 11 Mile.



The current building is 6,000-square-feet – half of which is the Community Center. The new facility totals over 219,000-square-feet.



Library Director Holly Teasdle told WHMI they broke ground in December of 2024 and the new building is on a very large piece of property owned by Lyon Township. She said it will be a multi-use site at some point in the future, as the township wants to include a park with the library. There’s also a pedestrian bridge that goes to the corner of 11 Mile and Milford Road where a crosswalk was put in to make it very walkable for people to get on site.



There was a lot of infrastructure work that had to be done and it was said to be a big positive for the library and township to join forces and share the cost of getting the site up and running. Teasdle said it was a former farm field so there was no water or sewer, and they had to relocate utilities etc. she said they are currently finishing things up with landscaping and moving furniture in



Teasdle said the current library is closed as they’re getting ready to move and will re-open to the public on June 1st. She said they’ll have a community ribbon cutting at 9:30am so they can actually cut the ribbon as they open the doors. Simultaneously, they’ll be launching a new website, a new logo, and a complete rebranding on June 1st to go with the new library.



Teasdle said they have a ton of activities planned all summer long, including a summer reading kickoff party later in June and huge grand opening event in July.



Teasdle said they’re providing a destination for families and residents to go and actually spend some time and they “really went big” on community spaces they knew the public wanted. She said there’s a great children’s area with tons more books, a play area, two different event spaces, four private study rooms, and two meeting rooms for the public to use. Teasdle said they also really focused on accessibility in their building plans and “wanted to meet the needs of all of our patrons as much as possible because the library is supposed to be for everyone, not just a select few”.



Teasdle noted there’s a natural color palate design to bring nature indoors and a “fresh, new design to go with their beautiful new building”. She said they have an outdoor patio and some really cool features for people to enjoy both inside and out, and “were really excited to open our doors and let people enjoy them”.



Teasdle said they’re super proud of all the hard work that has gone into the project by so many people and they know the public is excited to see everything come to fruition – stressing they couldn’t have done the project without their designer/architect and construction management teams.



The library says the outdoor book drop is now closed, and to hold onto any items that belong to the library until the new building opens up in June. Meanwhile, hotspots can be returned to the Salem-South Lyon District Library during the transitional time.



A link to learn more about Lyon Township Public Library's new building is posted below.