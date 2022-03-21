Lyon Township Adds 2 Election Precincts

March 21, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Due to increased growth, voting precincts are being added in Lyon Township.



After reviewing the number of registered voters, the Lyon Township Election Commission has determined it necessary to permanently split and rebalance the number of precincts from 9 to 11. The resolution that was before the Board of Trustees at their March meetings states that the township increased by nearly 9,000 residents between the 2010 Census and the 2020 Census.



The new precinct voting locations will be located at Crossroads Community Church and Kent Lake Elementary School. This means two precincts will now vote at the school. Cash said that this has also eliminated the need to use Fire Station #1, which had major parking challenges during elections, as a poll location.



The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the motion, creating the new precincts.



A link to the new Lyon Township precinct map can be found below.