Lyon Township Planning Commission Approves Culver's Site Plan

December 1, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A site plan for a new “fast casual” restaurant in Lyon Township has been approved by the Planning Commission.



A new Culvers restaurant could be coming soon at 22700 Pontiac Trail, just north of 9 Mile. The Lyon Township Planning Commission unanimously approved applicant Charles Paisley’s request, contingent on special land use approval at their latest meeting, according to Hometownlife.com. The special land use approval is needed for drive-through service.



The site was targeted in 2019 by Burger King, which later abandoned their plans, leaving it to be picked up by Paisley. Paisley already owns 5 Culver’s franchises in the area, including the Green Oak Township and Hartland Township locations.



A pair of Lyon Township residents spoke during a public hearing with concerns. One was worried about noise, light pollution, and odors. A second resident wanted a brick wall and additional landscaping to deflect noise, and assurances that access to the site would be limited to Pontiac Trail only, and not the adjacent Kay Street. Planning Commissioners were excited about the prospect of a Culver’s at that location, with many sharing positive experiences about the food and cleanliness of the other nearby Paisley-run franchises.



The Planning Commission is sending a recommendation of special land use approval for the site to the Lyon Township Board of Trustees for consideration at a future meeting.