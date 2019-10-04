Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle Passes Away At Hospital

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle last night in Lyon Township.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township Substation and the Lyon Township Fire Department responded around 8:12pm to the area of Grand River and Asbury Hill Drive for a personal injury accident that involved a pedestrian. Upon arrival, paramedics began administering life saving measures on a 22-year-old Genoa Township man, who was transported to a hospital for further treatment but later died from injuries sustained. The Sheriff’s Office says preliminary investigation has determined that a 2003 Ford Taurus was being driven eastbound on Grand River by a 40-year-old Lyon Township woman when she struck the pedestrian, who may have been walking eastbound in the roadway with a friend. The Office says the pedestrian was not in a designated crosswalk and was not wearing reflective clothing – further noting there were no streetlights on that portion of Grand River.



Police say alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. (JM)