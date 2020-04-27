Lyon Township Noise Complaint Results In Taser Use & Arrests

April 27, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Charges are pending against two men arrested over the weekend in Lyon Township.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to the area of Kensington Blvd. and Grayling Street just before 1am Saturday on a noise complaint involving loud music. Upon arrival, they located a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway with the engine running. When the deputies approached the vehicle, they observed two males in the car who they believed to be under the influence of an unknown substance as there was a strong odor of burnt marijuana emanating from inside.



When the driver and passenger refused to provide identification and to exit the vehicle, one of the deputies opened the driver side door to place the driver under arrest. That man, later identified as a 22-year-old New Hudson resident, reportedly began to physically resist, prompting the deputy to deploy his Taser to get him into custody. The passenger, a 21-year-old Novi man, initially also refused several verbal orders to exit the vehicle, but eventually complied and was taken into custody.



A search of the vehicle then turned up open intoxicants, multiple plastic baggies containing suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. It was also determined that the driver was determined to be on probation from a prior felony from Wayne County while also wanted on multiple criminal arrest warrants for Larceny from the Northville Township Police Department. The driver and passenger were subsequently lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges.