Community Ice Skating Rink Coming To Lyon Township

November 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new outdoor community ice skating rink is under construction in Lyon Township.



The township stated “Things are starting to take shape in Downtown New Hudson! Heavy equipment is on-site, and work has begun to prepare the foundation for our new 60’ x 80’ outdoor refrigerated ice rink!”



In addition to the rink, plans include two sheds; one for Zamboni storage and equipment, and another to serve as a warming area and space for skates.



The township says ice skates will be available for the public to use free of charge.



The goal is for a mid-to-late December opening, weather and construction progress permitting.



The township said “We’re excited to see this new community space come together and look forward to welcoming residents and visitors for some winter fun!”



As the township prepares for the new community amenity, it said it is working to build a collection of gently used ice skates that will be available for the public to borrow at no cost.



Donations of gently-used skates in good condition can be dropped off at the Lyon Township Hall, located at 58000 Grand River in New Hudson.



New Hudson is an unincorporated community located inside of Lyon Township.