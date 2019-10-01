Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Lyon Twp. Crash

October 1, 2019

A crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle in Lyon Township left a motorcyclist seriously injured.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township substation and the Lyon Township Fire Department responded around 1pm Sunday to the report of a two-vehicle personal injury crash that involved an automobile and a motorcycle. The crash occurred at Pontiac Trail, near the intersection of Deer Creek Drive.



Authorities say a 1976 Honda motorcycle was being operated by a 28-year-old male on southbound Pontiac Trail, when the rider came upon a 2020 Jeep Wrangler that was stopped on the roadway waiting for northbound traffic to clear so that she could complete a left turn. The rider of the motorcycle, who was accompanied by a 26-year-old female passenger, attempted to pass the Jeep Wrangler on the left as it began to turn left. The two vehicles then collided.



The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Providence Park Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries but was last listed in stable condition. The passenger, who was his wife, received minor injuries and was transported to Providence Park Hospital for evaluation. The operator and the passenger of the motorcycle, both of whom are residents of the City of South Lyon, were wearing a helmet during the crash. The driver of the Jeep Wrangler, a 51-year-old female resident of Lyon Township, was wearing her safety belt and was not injured.



The airbags did not deploy and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.