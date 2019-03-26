Ceremony Celebrates New Lyon Township Fire Department Engine

March 26, 2019

The Lyon Township Fire Department is the recipient of a new state-of-the-art fire engine and an old-fashioned ceremony helped marked the occasion.



A pushing-in ceremony was held on March 16th in which firefighters and Chief Ken Van Sparrentak pushed the new fire engine into the station off Grand River. The South Lyon herald reports the ceremony was well attended, with township officials and community members on hand. Since the ceremony, firefighters have been training with the new vehicle and responding to calls.



The new engine cost approximately $700,000 and was paid for through 2014 millage funds. It will allow the department to reduce maintenance expenses as the new engine replaces a 1999 fire engine that will now serve as a reserve vehicle. Facebook photos. (JM)