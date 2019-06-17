Lyon Township Developments To Add 124 Homes

June 17, 2019

Two new developments will bring more than 120 new homes to Lyon Township.



The township’s planning commission unanimously recommended approval on June 10th for both the “Sterling Trail” and “Aspen Trails” developments. Sterling Trail would build 46 single-family homes on a 30-acre parcel on the west side of Pontiac Trail, north of 11 Mile Road. Formerly known as “Belmont Park,” Hometownlife.com reports that name was changed at the request of fire officials due to several similarly named roads and developments in the area.



Aspen Trails, meanwhile, would place 78 single-family homes on 43 acres, west of Martindale between Grand River and Pontiac Trail. Planning commissioners had expressed concern about the more than 2,000 trees that would be removed for Aspen Trails. The developer indicated they would contribute to a township park fund and plant more trees elsewhere in the township. However, a 55-year-old pole barn on the property would likely have to be removed.



Both developments will now go to the Lyon Township Board for final approval, likely at their July 1st meeting. (JK)