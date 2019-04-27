Lyon Township Dept. Hiring Paid On-Call Firefighters

April 27, 2019

The Lyon Township Fire Department is looking for paid on-call firefighters.



There’s a general shortage nationwide of those getting into the fire profession and a lot of departments, including locally, have had to shift gears and most are changing the way they recruit. Officials say the crisis is also true for Michigan and in Lyon Township. Without enough volunteers to respond to different emergencies, some fire departments have been forced to cut services or even shut down. Firefighters respond to more than just fires. They handle all types of different calls including car crashes and others involving medical issues.



The Lyon Township Fire Department is asking those interested in serving the community or those who live within a 3-5 mile area from the border of Lyon Township to contact the station or the department’s Facebook page for more information. Training is provided. (JM)