Lyon Township DDA Working To Make Holidays Merry & Bright

November 12, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New holiday photo scenes, snow globes, Christmas trees and more are expected to light up the Lyon Township community this holiday season.



The Downtown Development Authority Board met virtually Tuesday night and reported on the recent work of the Promotions Committee. It’s been focused on bringing forth ideas to try and encourage people to come to the downtown but with the caveat there can’t be a lot of people downtown all at one time. Due to COVID-19, there are a lot of limitations.



DDA Coordinator Tina Archer commented that it’s very counter-intuitive to a DDA because their usual objective is to try and get as many people as possible to flood the downtown for an event or promotion. With the pandemic, Archer said families need to find new traditions and ways to celebrate the holidays and this is one way the community can do that.



The DDA will be reaching out to all businesses and property owners and asking them to “go all out” as best they can with decorations to really light up the downtown and create a very festive holiday environment. Newly elected Chairman Troy Powe said the thought was that Lyon can still be a great, colorful and happy community and be safe but be bright.



The plan is to create five or six vignettes along Grand River that would serve as photo opportunities to get people and families downtown. Some examples mentioned were a cutout of the Grinch and Max the dog at the animal hospital where people can take photos with pets. Others ideas included different cut outs, a truck with “2020” on it featuring a Hallmark-holiday vibe or a cluster of Christmas Genomes. Each would feature the “Show Your Love for Lyon” Logo.



The DDA has also been working closely with members of New Hudson Methodist Church and wants to create a Candyland walk-thru attraction on the front lawn that families could casually walk through. The DDA is looking to get a lot of cooperation and really decorate that particular area, referring to it as the heart of the downtown. It was stated that Santa will also be making appearances with COVID precautions in place.