Dangerous Building To Come Down In Lyon Township

February 7, 2023

A dangerous building is slated for demolition in Lyon Township.



There are said to be numerous life safety violations at the existing building and structures on the property at 22125 Napier Road. After repeated attempts to obtain compliance from the property owners to make the premises safe, the township commenced a dangerous building proceeding in early January.



The Lyon Township Board met Monday night to discuss the matter.



Supervisor John Dolan stated that attorneys and the building department have been working to address the building at 22125 Napier Road, which is dangerous and needs to be torn down.



Dolan said the owner has been in contact with the township and believes that he will follow through with demolition. Should that not happen, the board approved a motion for the township to tear down the building. A lien would then be placed on property so the township could recoup its costs.



Utilities have since been disconnected, which was said to be the more lengthy part of the demolition process.



The property owner is required to have the building and structures down by April 1st.