Utility Pole Crash Sends Lyon Township Resident To Hospital

June 30, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A crash involving a utility pole in Lyon Township over the weekend sent a person to the hospital.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting deputies from the Lyon Township substation with the investigation of a serious injury traffic crash. The crash occurred around 12:19am Sunday on Grand River, east of Lyon Center Drive. The driver of a 2002 Honda Civic was said to be traveling westbound on Grand River approaching the intersection of Lyon Center Drive. The Honda then left the roadway to the north, crossed back across the roadway to the south and collided with a utility pole off the roadway.



The driver, a 46-year-old resident of Lyon Township, was transported to Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi by Huron Valley Ambulance in critical condition. There were no passengers in the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.