Lyon Township Crash Kills One, Injures Two Others

July 15, 2019

One person was killed and two others injured Sunday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash in Lyon Township.



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says an 86-year-old man driving a Ford Fusion may have suffered a medical emergency just after 1:30pm when he crossed the center line on Pontiac Trail where it curves between Pontiac Trail Court and Ward. His vehicle then struck a 2009 Ford Escape with two occupants and continued into oncoming traffic, hitting a 2017 Ford Escape with one occupant.



While the 2009 Escape driver, a 20-year-old woman from New Hudson, and her passenger, a 20-year-old Milford man, were not injured, the collision killed the Fusion driver's 86-year-old wife, who was riding in that car's passenger seat. The driver of the Fusion, who was not wearing a seat belt, was last listed in critical condition at Novi's Providence Park Hospital. The 2017 Escape driver, a 54-year-old New Hudson resident, was in stable condition in the same hospital. The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the crash. (JK)