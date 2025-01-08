Work Underway On New Lyon Township Public Library

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Lyon Township has maintained its top-notch bond rating – which officials say will aid in the bond process for the new library that’s being built.



The Board of Trustees met Monday night. Treasurer Patricia Carcone reported that they’re building a brand new library, which was approved by voters in 2022. She said they’re finally now getting around to the groundbreaking and construction phase and will be bonding for the project. It’s being built at a site at the corner of 11 Mile and Milford Road.



Carcone said Lyon is still a small township but has maintained its bond rating of a Double-A plus – which is the highest/best you can get if not a large city or county. She said since they maintained their top rating, they should get a really favorable interest rate when they take the bonds to market.



Supervisor John Dolan commended Carcone for her work with the bond-rating process, further stating the township is in very good financial shape.



As for the library update, a small group of library stakeholders met for a short groundbreaking ceremony at the new site December 16th. Officials said due to the condition of the site and the lack of parking availability, they were unable to open up the groundbreaking ceremony to the public but hope to invite the public to another event in the future.



Updates are available in the provided link.