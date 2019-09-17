Lyon Township Man Shot In Face With BB Gun

A man is expected to face charges for shooting another man with a BB gun last weekend.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township substation responded to an address on Boyne Street inside of the Kensington Mobile Home Park on the report of a felonious assault. It happened on Saturday around 7:21pm when a caller reported that an altercation occurred between her boyfriend and a neighbor. During the altercation, police say the neighbor produced a BB gun and shot the victim in the face and in the chest. One of the BB’s lodged in the victim’s nose. The responsible neighbor, identified as a 27-year-old Orion Township man, then fled the scene prior to deputies arriving. The victim, a 30-year-old Lyon Township man, was treated at the scene by the Lyon Township Fire Department and paramedics from Huron Valley EMS. An area search was conducted for the suspect but with negative results.



Detectives are said to be continuing with the investigation. (JM)