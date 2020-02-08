Lyon Twp. Amending Drunk And Disorderly Persons Ordinance

February 8, 2020

Lyon Township is amending its Code of Ordinances to include regulations and disciplinary measures for those that summon public safety personnel without having a good reason to.



The township’s Board of Trustees at their meeting Monday considered a proposed ordinance to amend the municipality’s Code of Ordinances regarding Drunk and Disorderly Persons. The changes would add a new section, which includes regulations identifying and penalties for Summoning Public Safety Personnel Without Good Cause. The amendment to the ordinance article, Offenses Against Public Peace, states that it is unlawful for any person “to summon, as a joke, prank or otherwise, without any good reason therefore, by telephone or otherwise, the police or fire department or any public or private ambulance to go to any address where the service called for is not needed”. It also states that it is unlawful for any person to make a false report, by telephone or otherwise, to any public official or to a peace officer.



Anyone convicted of summoning public safety personnel without good cause will be found guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail, or a fine of up to $500, or both. The amendments to Chapter 26 of the Code of Ordinances also refined the definition of what is considered a drunk and disorderly person. The Board at their meeting approved a motion to move the amendment to the Code of Ordinances to a second reading. (DK)