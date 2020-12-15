Impaired Lyon Township Driver Crashes Into Mobile Home

December 15, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A Lyon Township woman is being charged for allegedly driving into a mobile home while under the influence.



Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Kent Lake Road and Grand River on the report of a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was being driven erratically just before 3pm on Sunday.



According to a police report, the Sheriff’s Operation Center was speaking to a caller who reported she was following the truck on I-96. The caller claimed the vehicle had crossed all lanes of the highway and almost ran her off the road three times. She followed the F-150 into the Kensington Place Mobile Home Park in Lyon Township where she observed the vehicle crashing and lodging into a mobile home on Petoskey Street.



Deputies arrived to find a 34-year old Lyon Township woman on the ground next to the passenger side of the truck, with injuries. Residents of the home were home, but reported no injuries.



Lyon Township Fire and Huron Valley Ambulance responded to the scene and transported the subject to Providence Park Hospital in Novi for treatment. The woman blew a .00% BAC on a Breathalyzer, leading authorities to conduct a blood draw. The suspect admitted to smoking marijuana and taking prescription drugs. The incident remains under investigation, pending toxicology lab results.



(Photos – Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)