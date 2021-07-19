Lyon Township Fire Claims Home

All occupants are being reported safe following a fire that took a home in Lyon Township.



The Lyon Township Fire Department responded to the report of a fire in Lyon Township Park Place, west of South Hill, between Pontiac Trail and Grand River, early Sunday morning. Assistant Chief Reggie Madeline said that upon their arrival, the garage was fully involved and the roof had collapsed in. The blaze also spread to the attic of the main structure. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Madeline said that all occupants and their pets made it out safe and injury free. The Lyon Township Fire Department received mutual aid from South Lyon, Green oak, Salem, Novi, Milford, Wixom, Brighton, Commerce Township and Highland Township.



(Photos courtesy of South Lyon Fire Department Facebook page.)