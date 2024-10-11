Lyon Township DDA Awards Facade Grant For New Noble Restaurant

October 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A grant has been awarded for façade improvements for a new restaurant coming to the Lyon Township area.



Noble Restaurant, formerly known as SOKO Social, is moving into the old Kensington Grill located at 30712 Lyon Center Drive East in New Hudson.



Lyon Township DDA Director Amy Allen provided an update during Monday night’s Board of Trustees meeting.



Allen said the DDA’s Design & Appearance Committee awarded its first Façade Improvement Incentive Grant of the year for the business, which changed its name to Noble.



The targeted incentive FIIG program is designed to encourage private development within the DDA. It’s offered to businesses to help reduce and/or eliminate undesirable uses or structure; improve visual attributes of buildings, spaces, and landscapes; eliminate blights; and promote the increase of long-term property values.



Owner Lou Lucaj has been working with the DDA to move forward with the project. He and family members own Brighton Bar & Grill and Bourbons, in downtown Brighton.



Allen said up to $20,000 of reimbursement was approved for qualified costs. She noted the most updated information received is that the owners are looking to open in early 2025, as they don’t think work will be finished by the end of this calendar year.



More information about the grant program is available in the provided link.



Photos: Lyon Township DDA - Google Street View