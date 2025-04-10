Whitmore Lake High School Student Receives DAR "Good Citizen" Award

April 10, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Whitmore Lake High School student is among the recipients of a Good Citizen Award.



The Daughters of the American Revolution announced this year's recipients of their Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter's Good Citizen Awards.



The award honors outstanding high school seniors who exemplify the qualities of good citizenship within their homes, schools, and communities.



Selected by their high school faculty, the criteria for selection encompass “Dependability, Service, Leadership and Patriotism”. The students had the opportunity to compete for the state and national Good Citizen Award by writing a timed essay focusing on how service fosters community and strengthens American identity.



The Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter’s Good Citizen Awards winners include:

-Lydia Stefanovski, Whitmore Lake High School

-Daphne Grant, Dexter High School

-Laura Blair, Manchester High School

-Wyatt Ellis Caplinger, Pioneer High School

-Grace Oberski, Saline High School



In a release, Stefanovski was described as a very accomplished student and aspiring student athlete. She’s been a leader at Whitmore Lake High School as a four-year member of the Student Council, serving as Treasurer and Vice President for the past two years. Stefanovski participated in the Softball team and won the All-Academic Team Award four years in a row. As a four-year Basketball team member, she was also awarded the All-Academic Team Award, the Team First Award and was elected by her teammates as Captain.



One of her coaches, Athletic Director Brad McCormick, described Lydia as “a quiet leader who makes others feel more valued by listening to them and empowering them. She goes the extra mile to seek ways to contribute and make others better”.



Stefanovski leads in the Key Club as a member and president. In her community, she’s helped organize blood drives, sent letters to military personnel and veterans, organized canned food drives for those in need, helped clean yards and homes of the elderly, and organized gift drives for those in need at the holidays.



The release further states “The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890”.