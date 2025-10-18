LWV Reports 'Record' Crowd for No Kings Demonstration in Howell

October 18, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The League of Women Voters of Livingston County is thanking the estimated 2,200 people who showed up for Saturday's NO KINGS protest in Howell.



"Today, we welcomed all members of our community to join together in peaceful protest in support of our Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the rule of law," said Janice Karlovich, LWV of Livingston County program director and NO KINGS Howell protest host.



"Since 1776, America has had no kings and the power has always belonged to the people. Abducting immigrants without due process, deploying troops into our streets, cracking down on peaceful protestors, silencing voters, defying the courts. Together we reject this dark turn toward authoritarian rule."