League OF Women Voters Hosting Ranked Choice Voting Discussion

January 28, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A special event in the City of Howell will highlight an alternate form of voting that is being used in parts of the country.



The League of Women Voters for Ann Arbor, Brighton/Howell unit is holding a presentation in partnership with the Howell Carnegie District Library on Thursday, February 11th.



Speaking that evening will be Lisa Disch, who is a professor of Political Science with courtesy appointment in Women’s Studies at the University. There, she teaches courses on democratic politics, feminism, and political philosophy. Disch has written several books and articles, including “The Tyranny of the Two-Party System.”



At the event, she will talk about the merits of a ranked choice voting system. In a ranked choice system, voters put candidates in an order of preference instead of only choosing one. Disch believes this system can encourage candidates to run on issue-focused, non-dirt throwing campaigns.



Registration for the event is open, but limited, and questions for Disch can be submitted in advance at https://howelllibrary.libcal.com/event/7335953?k=cbcf5b2abf7d1fc397cd212e32254882