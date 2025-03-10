"The Fight For The Ballot: Michigan Women's Road To Suffrage" At BDL

March 10, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A presentation is planned this weekend at a local library to coincide with March as Women’s History Month.



In 1919, Michigan was one of the first states to pass the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, but it didn’t come without challenges.



The League of Women Voters of Livingston County and the Brighton District Library will host historian Caitlyn Perry Dial as part of a joint Women’s History Month presentation titled "The Fight for the Ballot: Michigan Women's Road to Suffrage".



Dr. Caitlyn Perry Dial is the Director of Development at MSU Libraries and formerly the Executive Director of Michigan Women's Historical Center and Hall of Fame. Organizers say the program offers an “inspiring look at Michigan’s critical role in the women’s suffrage movement”.



The in-person program will take place this Saturday, March 15th from 1-2pm at the Brighton District Library in Room A/B. It’s free and open to the public but those interested are asked to register in advance. That link is provided.



"The Fight for the Ballot: Michigan Women's Road to Suffrage" explores the inspiring journey of Michigan women who secured their right to vote.



A release states “From early pioneers like Sojourner Truth to the strategic campaigns of organizations like the Michigan Equal Suffrage Association, we'll delve into the legislative battles and national impact of their struggle. Featuring engaging storytelling, rare historical images, and interactive discussion, this program brings to life the personal stories of these courageous women and their lasting legacy on Michigan history”.



Caitlyn Perry Dial is a trustee at Brighton District Library. Currently the Director of Development at MSU Libraries, she has dedicated her career to cultural institutions. Her experience is said to span museums and historical organizations, including serving as the Executive Director of the Michigan Women’s Historical Center & Hall of Fame, where she developed exhibits and educational programming featuring the stories and accomplishments of Michigan women. She has also held roles as an educator, curator, collections manager, and fundraiser. She holds a PhD in Public History from Western Michigan University and is said to be passionate about the role of libraries and museums as vital community resources.