Lutz County Park Could Become Official "Urban Night Sky Place"

February 21, 2020

Local recreation leaders are seeking an official “Urban Night Sky Place” designation for a Livingston County park.



An Urban Night Sky Place (UNSP), as determined by the International Dark Sky Association, is a municipal park, open space, observing site, or other similar property near or surrounded by large urban environs whose planning and design actively promote an authentic nighttime experience in the midst of significant artificial light.



Livingston County’s Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee has been researching the viability of applying to have Lutz County Park recognized as an official UNSP.



Lutz County Park is located in Deerfield Township just north of the intersection of Lutz and Cohoctah Roads, and adjacent to the Oak Grove State Game Area. The land was bequeathed to the county in 2005 by Owen Lutz and opened to public recreation use in 2008. Among its amenities are a trail system that provides opportunities for users to experience high-quality natural areas, scenic views, and wildlife.



The Parks and Open Space Committee feels an opportunity does exist to have the park recognized as a UNSP and recently submitted a request to apply for the recognition. A county subcommittee recommended approval of the request, sending it forward to the full Livingston County Board of Commissioners for final consideration. (DK)





Photos courtesy of Gary Brewer on livgov.com.