Luncheon To Celebrate The Life Of Longtime Marion Twp. Official

March 15, 2019

Community members are invited to a luncheon this weekend to honor Charles Musson, who served as a Marion Township official for years before passing away last month.



The memorial luncheon for Charles John Musson will be held Sunday from 1 to 3pm at Marion Township Hall, located on West Coon Lake Road in Howell. The luncheon will celebrate the life of Musson, who served as a township official in various capacities for a number of years. Musson served on the township’s Board of Review, Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals. His father had also served as a township official.



Musson passed away on February 14th. Township officials say they want to invite anyone who knew Musson to gather for the luncheon to celebrate Musson’s life and to show support to his family and friends.